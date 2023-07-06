More than two shooters opened fire at Brooklyn block party, police say

Kelsey Kushner, WJZ

Published 7/5/2023 11:28 p.m. EDT, Updated 7/6/2023 12:00 a.m. EDT

Cops patrol the homes around Brooklyn Homes, Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said during a crime walk Wednesday that investigators believe more than two shooters opened fire at a block party in Brooklyn early Sunday, killing two and injuring 28 others.

Mayor Brandon Scott and Worley held the crime walk days after the shooting rocked the Brooklyn Homes community.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, was shot to death at a resident’s doorstep, while Kylis Fagbemi, 20, was taken to the hospital where he died. Police said 28 others were shot, ranging between the ages of 13 and 32.

“She was just starting her life,” said John Young, Gonzalez’s great uncle.

Most of those injured were teens, according to police.

Police told residents they have leads and they know that more than two shooters are responsible.

“Our detectives continue to scour through hours upon hours of video trying to locate the multiple shooters that were firing weapons that night,” Worley said.

Gonzalez’s family spoke with WJZ Wednesday and said they want the outrage over this tragedy to continue.

“She was too beautiful of a person for her life to end the way that it did,” her aunt Sheldonna Wilson said.

Gonzalez’s family hopes is not forgotten and that they get some justice.

“I want you guys to keep reporting this because somebody out there knows something,” Young said. “I want everyone to know she was such a beautiful person and to keep us in your prayers.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.