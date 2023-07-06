More than two shooters opened fire at Brooklyn block party, police say

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said during a crime walk Wednesday that investigators believe more than two shooters opened fire at a block party in Brooklyn early Sunday, killing two and injuring 28 others.

Mayor Brandon Scott and Worley held the crime walk days after the shooting rocked the Brooklyn Homes community.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, was shot to death at a resident’s doorstep, while Kylis Fagbemi, 20, was taken to the hospital where he died. Police said 28 others were shot, ranging between the ages of 13 and 32.

“She was just starting her life,” said John Young, Gonzalez’s great uncle.

Most of those injured were teens, according to police.

Police told residents they have leads and they know that more than two shooters are responsible.

“Our detectives continue to scour through hours upon hours of video trying to locate the multiple shooters that were firing weapons that night,” Worley said.

Gonzalez’s family spoke with WJZ Wednesday and said they want the outrage over this tragedy to continue.

“She was too beautiful of a person for her life to end the way that it did,” her aunt Sheldonna Wilson said.

Gonzalez’s family hopes is not forgotten and that they get some justice.

“I want you guys to keep reporting this because somebody out there knows something,” Young said. “I want everyone to know she was such a beautiful person and to keep us in your prayers.