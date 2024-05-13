The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Three people took responsibility on Monday for their roles in the mass shooting that killed two and wounded 28 others in Brooklyn.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who both fired guns, pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Circuit to first-degree assault and possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21 for a sentence of 25 years’ incarceration, with 20 years suspended, plus five years’ probation.

Mikhi Jackson, 18, who was captured in a video that went viral pulling a gun out of a bag before the shooting, pleaded guilty to possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21 for a sentence of five years’ incarceration, with four years suspended, plus two years’ probation. He must also participate in Roca, a nationally-recognized nonprofit organization that works with young adults considered to be at high risk of being shot or shooting someone.

Before he accepted the plea agreements, Circuit Judge Jeffrey M. Geller said he recognized that many in the community would applaud him if he rejected the proposals and imposed a lengthy period of incarceration. But he said his role is not to cater to public opinion.

Instead, Geller said, justice requires a measured approach. Geller said he believed that the resolution in the three cases was appropriate for several reasons, including that it spares victims from having to testify at trial and ensures a conviction.

Despite the severity of their actions, Geller said, he was mindful that they are all young. He said he believes in balancing factors including punishment with rehabilitation and redemption.

“I am certain, that everyone in this courtroom, wants you to succeed,” Geller said. “I am an optimist. I am hopeful.”

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. on July 2, 2023, in the Brooklyn Homes housing project, where hundreds of people had gathered for an annual celebration.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, an honors student who recently graduated from Glen Burnie High School, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, a forklift operator who dreamed of becoming a traveling ultrasound technician, were killed. No one has been charged with murder in their deaths.

The plea agreements do not prevent law enforcement for bringing charges in the future if it comes to light that the three people were involved in the homicides, said Michael Dunty, chief of the homicide division in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office.

Baltimore Police later found in a 173-page report that a system of failures and officer indifference prevented the city from taking action.

This is a developing story.