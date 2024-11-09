A 19-year-old Anne Arundel County woman who was shot multiple times in Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood last month died Thursday, her mother said in a social media post.

Cameran Holt, 19, of Anne Arundel County, had been in the Shock Trauma Center since the shooting almost two weeks ago, her mother, Roxanne Spath, told WJZ.

“At 7:54 tonight God gained another angel peacefully surrounded by her family. She’s no longer suffering or in pain. Cameran’s bravery is giving someone her big heart and liver tonight— that’s how beautiful my baby girl is,” Spath wrote on Facebook. “She was loved by all, down to the end and she was given an honor walk with Rein beside her one last time. Thank you all again for your prayers and support during this tragic time. We love you all.”

At 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 27, Baltimore Police officers responding to reports of a shooting on West Hamburg Street found Holt with gunshot wounds. A 28-year-old man was also shot.

Spath told WJZ that her daughter had attended a family gender reveal party the day before, then went out with her sister and cousin to celebrate.

According to news reports, the shooting had left the young woman paralyzed.

On Thursday night, Spath said her daughter died of her injuries

“Families should not be going through this,” Spath previously told WJZ. “We shouldn’t have to worry that, if our kids go out, it might be the last time we see them.”

Residents and business owners have raised concerns about carjackings and robberies in the Federal Hill neighborhood, just south of downtown.

No arrests have been made in this case.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

