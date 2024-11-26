Three men were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in a Federal Hill shooting that led to the death of a woman earlier this month, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Daeshaun Clark, 27, of Severn, Devontaye Richardson, 28, of Hanover, and Alexis Cancel-Soto, 20, of Baltimore, were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other related charges.

Police said the three were involved in a shootout in the unit block of West Hamburg Street on Oct. 27. Cameran Holt, a 19-year-old from Pasadena, was caught in the crossfire and died Nov. 7. A 28-year-old man was also shot.

A stray bullet went through Holt’s brain stem, leaving her paralyzed and putting her on life support. She is remembered as compassionate, family-oriented and headstrong.

Richardson, Clark and Cancel-Soto are all being held without bail. None of the men had attorneys listed in online court records as of Tuesday afternoon.