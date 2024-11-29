A vehicle fire that ignited in front of Baltimore City Hall on Thursday night is now being investigated as an arson, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the 400 block of East Fayette Street around 9:41 p.m. for a reported vehicle on fire.

Once on the scene, officers found a city-owned vehicle in flames.

Baltimore firefighters also responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, officers said. No injuries were reported.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. Read the original story.