Baltimore police are making a new push to find the teenagers responsible for an attempted carjacking that left a 77-year-old man seriously injured last month in the Bolton Hill neighborhood.

A reward of up to $32,000 is available for information leading to felony charges and an arrest in the case, according to Metro Crime Stoppers.

The attempted carjacking occurred Jan. 7 near the intersection of Laurens Street and Eutaw Place. The man and his son, 22, were unloading groceries outside their home that evening when two sport utility vehicles pulled up, police said.

Teenagers exited the vehicles and attacked the man and his son, according to authorities. The assailants tried to steal their car but fled before officers arrived. The assailants are juveniles, police say, but they have been unable to identify them.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The 22-year-old suffered minor injuries, but the wife of the 77-year-old victim told WJZ that he underwent brain surgery and is in the recovery process.

On Tuesday, she said her husband is starting to show signs of a good recovery.

“His progress has been slow, [but] heartening to see he has a little bit more energy now,” she said.

The wife, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the reward is offering a little hope.

“We need citizens’ help; we need the help of churches; we need the help of the schools,” she said. “So we’re doing as broad a reach as possible.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Car crimes continue to be a concern in the neighborhood. The Bolton Hill Community Association is looking to buy license plate readers similar to those recently installed in the Federal Hill neighborhood.

“There is a grant that’s going to be made available February or March from the state, which we are going to apply for,” said Jim Prost, chairman of the BHCA’s safety and security committee.

Prost added that the community association is looking to better coordinate police and security presence in the area — but also continuing to foster neighborhood unity.

“Neighbor looking after neighbor, people being vigilant,” he said.

No one, especially the 77-year-old victim’s wife, wants another Jan. 7. “This kind of crime can happen to any one of us at any time, so we have to work together,” she said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers or Baltimore City Police.

The Bolton Hill Community Association is looking to create an online survey for neighbors, so it can learn more about security concerns. The survey will also find out if any neighbors are willing to pitch in financially to make things safer.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.