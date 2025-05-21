The Howard County Police Department arrested a fifth person in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Lance Carrington, officials announced Wednesday.

The 17-year-old, who police allege is the person who shot Carrington, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 15, officials said.

He was returned to Maryland last night, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der said. The Banner is not identifying the teenager because he is a minor.

A police spokesperson said the teenager was “known” to law enforcement, but was unable to specify how he was found out of state. Der said he was being held without bond and is charged with first-degree murder.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Police said they believe Carrington was shot and killed in January after an attempted targeted robbery. Police allege the five people arrested — Jeremiah Robinson, 20; Janae Baker, 18; Kendall Stagg, 18; Charles Epperson Jr, 19; and the 17-year-old — were attempting to steal a gun from Carrington. They are all charged with first-degree murder and related charges and are being held without bail, according to online court records.

County Executive Calvin Ball said during a press conference announcing the arrest that “one act of violence in our community is one too many.”

The safety of Howard County is Ball’s “highest priority,” he said, adding, “I recognize we still have work to do.”

Officials also used the arrest announcement to remind the public to be on the lookout for a suspect who is wanted for his alleged role in a fatal shooting in the Mall in Columbia last summer. Police have alleged the killing was “specifically targeted.”

Der described the 17-year-old suspect as “Howard County’s most wanted” and said there was a possible reward of up to $30,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

An attorney for Baker declined to comment. Attorneys for the other defendants did not immediately respond to a request for comment.