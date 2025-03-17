A 27-year-old man accused of shooting a Baltimore County Police officer last week has been charged with attempted murder, authorities said Monday evening.

Andrew Britt, of Baltimore, faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of assault and related charges, according to online court records.

A man opened fire in the parking lot of the Baltimore County Police Department Wilkens precinct in Catonsville around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, hitting an officer. Officers nearby returned fire, wounding the man.

Both the officer and the man were hospitalized with injuries. The officer was shot in the abdomen and Britt was hit in his legs, according to court records. The injured officer was released from the Maryland Shock Trauma Center Sunday, according to the Police Department.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

According to charging documents, Britt walked into the lobby of the precinct and spoke with an officer at a desk through a window for “a few minutes.” Then, he walked into the parking lot and began speaking with an officer who was fueling his police vehicle at the precinct’s gas pump.

Britt then walked up “directly” to the officer who was fueling his vehicle and shot at him, according to charging documents.

That officer was not hit and took cover behind a parked vehicle. Three officers, including the one who was shot — who police have not named — drew their weapons during the incident. The charging documents indicate that only two officers fired their weapons.

Police Chief Robert McCullough last week said it’s “very clear that this was premeditated” but did not provide details. Baltimore County Police Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.

Two officers have been placed on administrative leave for firing their weapons per department protocol, police said. The two officers on leave were identified only by their last names: Smith, who has 25 years’ experience with the department, and Wright, who has two.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Britt did not have an attorney listed in online court records as of 5:30 p.m. Monday. He is being held without bond and has a hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, according to online court records.

Baltimore Banner reporter Cody Boteler contributed to this story.