A man who held up a 71-year-old woman at gunpoint in Leakin Park, choked her until she lost consciousness, tied her to a chair and then forcibly kissed her and groped her breasts has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The woman said Thursday in Baltimore Circuit Court that she’s continuing to recover from the physical injuries that she suffered in the attack on Nov. 7, 2023, and most likely will not regain the full use of her left arm.

She said she’s also still grappling with the mental toll from the assault. Even in public spaces, she said, she’s now filled with fear.

But the woman said she was compelled to forgive Charles Taylor after listening to a sermon.

“Mr. Taylor, I forgive you,” she said. “And I’m sure that my heart will in the future.”

The Baltimore Banner does not identify people without their permission who are survivors of sexual crimes.

Before he handed down the punishment for kidnapping, first-degree assault and third-degree sex offense, Circuit Judge Lawrence R. Daniels commended the woman for her bravery.

“It’s obvious to all of us how difficult this was for you,” Daniels said. “And the courage that you have shown in stepping forward to express yourself is very inspiring.”

Daniels said he was happy that the woman understood the importance of forgiveness, which he described as a process.

No one, he said, wants to be around people who carry a grudge and exude negative energy.

Two of her nieces along with one neighbor also addressed the court. They lamented how a park that was sacred to her has now become a place of trauma.

Baltimore Police found a packet of rubber bands used for braces at an encampment along with an air mattress, generator, makeshift shower, portable stove, chainsaw and bloodstained rope.

Law enforcement reached out to the manufacturer of the rubber bands and provided the company with the serial numbers. That’s when investigators learned that the business only supplied one dental office in Maryland.

Police went to that office in Ellicott City and showed staff members a sketch of the perpetrator, and they immediately recognized him as Charles Taylor. He has previous convictions for first-degree rape and third-degree sex offense.

Taylor’s attorney, Joseph Owens, said he felt a sense of humility because he was surrounded by greatness.

“Honestly, your honor, I stand here in awe,” Owens said. “I stand here in utter disbelief.

“I’m amazed at the capacity to forgive,” he added.

Owens said the difference in his client when he takes medication for mental health issues is “night and day.” He added: “Mr. Taylor is a good person, when he’s Mr. Taylor.”

Taylor, 48, of Walbrook, said he’s now receiving treatment.

“I have no recollection of the events that happened,” Taylor said. “It’s awful.”

He said he appreciated that the woman forgives him and described the statements from her loved ones as heart-wrenching.

One day, Taylor said, he hopes that he can forgive himself.