Man pleads guilty to killing general manager of La Scala in Baltimore

A man was sentenced to life in prison with all but 50 years suspended on Monday after admitting to fatally shooting the manager of a restaurant in Little Italy during an attempted robbery.
Samuel Wise Jr., 24, pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court to first-degree murder, use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence and first-degree escape for killing Chesley Patterson on Eastern Avenue near South Broadway in Fells Point on Jan. 23, 2022. He was 44.
Patterson was the general manager of La Scala Ristorante Italiano and affectionally known as “Chesco.”
The La Scala family is devastated by the senseless violence that claimed the life of our beloved general manager and...Posted by La Scala Ristorante Italiano on Monday, January 24, 2022
Wise must also spend three years on probation. But when he was later given the opportunity to speak, Wise denied involvement in the crime.
“You took a man’s life,” Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy said. “You affected many other lives.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
