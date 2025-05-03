A 6-year-old boy was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a Southwest Baltimore home, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Saturday.

Police responded to the 800 block of Vine Street after receiving a call around 2:45 p.m. regarding a shooting. There, they found the boy alone inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Worley said it was too early to tell who shot the boy or whether the fatal wound was self-inflicted. Police retrieved a single handgun from inside the home.

“What we do know is that we have a family and a community dealing with the death of another young person in our community,” Worley said. “Unfortunately, we seem to have these press conferences way too often of our young people getting their hands on a gun that should be secured by adults, the gun owners.”

Worley said if the gun wasn’t properly stored, the owner “will be prosecuted to the best of our ability.”

Homicide investigators are looking into the incident, Worley said. Victim services and peer support members are on the scene for officers “and anyone else who may need help,” he added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.