Medical examiners have ruled the October 2023 death of a 13-month-old child a homicide caused by drug poisoning.

Baltimore Police said Messiah Heggie was pronounced dead on Oct. 27, 2023, shortly after leaving the hospital. Heggie’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

On Feb. 16, doctors ruled the death to be a homicide from drug poisoning, according to Baltimore Police.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.