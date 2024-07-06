A 3-year-old boy was found in a neighborhood pool in Rockville and later died at an area hospital, Montgomery County Police said.

While no foul play is suspected, police are investigating the death, which happened Friday night.

Rockville City Police answered a call about a missing child at about 11:44 p.m. Friday and found the child in the pool on Elmcroft Court, police said.

Rockville officers performed CPR on the boy, who was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Montgomery County Police did not release the name of the child.