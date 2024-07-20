A 12-year-old girl was fatally shot inside an East Baltimore house, police said Friday night.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the investigation was in its early stages, and police aren’t sure why the girl was at the home in the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue. That’s about four blocks north of Patterson Park.

It is unclear exactly what happened inside the house, but the girl was targeted, Worley said.

“It was not accidental. This was done on purpose,” Worley said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Mayor Brandon Scott, speaking at a news conference near the house, called on the shooter to turn himself in.

“The worst among us, the coward scum of the earth, took the life of a 12-year-old,” Scott said. “We will find out. You’ll never redeem yourself for what you did tonight.”

Worley said investigators were trying to gather information on who shot the girl, whose identity was not immediately released.

“We’re trying to get as much information as we can about a possible suspect,” Worley said.

It is also unclear if the girl lived at the house, Worley said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We’re still trying to figure all that out, if that was her residence or if she was just visiting,” Worley said.

Mayor Brandon Scott (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

As neighbors gathered near the scene, Scott told reporters that there’s no justification for killing a young girl.

“There is nothing that a 12-year-old can do that warrants what went on in that house tonight,” Scott said.

Banner reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this story.

This is a developing story.