Two siblings — ages 10 and 14 — died Tuesday afternoon in Cecil County, prompting a suspicious death investigation by the Maryland State Police.

Troopers responded to a home around 1:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Cole Street in Perryville.

Investigators say the sister of the children came home and found them unconscious inside. Medical personnel attempted emergency medical care but they were pronounced dead.

Troopers said the brother and sister were living in the house with their mother.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A search warrant was obtained for the house.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police processed the area and a search of the premises was conducted.

Child Protective Services also responded.

More From The Banner

Dr. Katie Labor points up at a building on Durst Street in Federal Hill.

What’s your house’s hidden history? This historian is digging up stories, one address at a time.

Why the Ravens’ ravens were pulled from duty — maybe forever

This dovekie, an arctic seabird, was swept ashore in Virginia by a rain storm on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Maryland didn’t get snow, but we did get ... Arctic birds?

Illustration shows photo of Ivan Bates speaking into microphones on left, officer writing ticket on pad while seated in car, and an empty courtroom with police tickets layered over and between the photos.

Baltimore launched a court docket for citations. Police aren’t writing many of them.