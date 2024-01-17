Two siblings — ages 10 and 14 — died Tuesday afternoon in Cecil County, prompting a suspicious death investigation by the Maryland State Police.

Troopers responded to a home around 1:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Cole Street in Perryville.

Investigators say the sister of the children came home and found them unconscious inside. Medical personnel attempted emergency medical care but they were pronounced dead.

Troopers said the brother and sister were living in the house with their mother.

A search warrant was obtained for the house.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police processed the area and a search of the premises was conducted.

Child Protective Services also responded.