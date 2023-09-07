A former teacher at the Gilman School who’s accused of victimizing a student and making videos of the sexual abuse argued on Thursday that he should be released from federal custody and placed on 24/7 home detention at his father’s home until trial.

U.S. District Chief Judge James K. Bredar said he would promptly issue a ruling on the request from Chris Bendann, who worked at the private, independent all-boys school in Roland Park in Baltimore from 2007-2023.

Bendann, 39, now of Baltimore, is charged in U.S. District Court in Baltimore with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography. Federal prosecutors allege that he had five sexually explicit videos of the young man on his iCloud account and tried to delete them.

U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson previously ordered Bendann to be detained until trial.

“The government’s position is in fact the defendant is a danger to the community,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Colleen McGuinn argued in opposition to the request.

McGuinn noted that the charges carry a presumption that Bendann should be detained.

Bendann, she said, violated his position of trust as a teacher at the Gilman School. Though he might comply with a court order to stay in the house, McGuinn expressed a concern that Bendann could access the internet and contact and intimidate witnesses.

Bredar pressed her about whether that worry could be “reasonably mitigated.” He suggested that law enforcement could conduct a sweep of the home to make sure that there were no devices that can connect to the internet.

“Is there any evidence in this record,” Bredar asked, “of the defendant violating a court directive?”

“There is no evidence that he violated a court directive,” McGuinn replied, “no.”

Meanwhile, Kobie Flowers, Bendann’s attorney, said his client perfectly complied for six months in the past with the conditions of home detention.

Bendann had previously been charged in Baltimore County Circuit Court with sexual abuse of a minor and related offenses, but prosecutors dropped that case not long after he was federally indicted.

“For six months, there was absolutely no problem,” Flowers said. “He’s been a danger to no one.”

Flowers contended that cutting off his client’s access to the internet was more onerous than necessary but agreed that condition would be preferable to incarceration.

Later, McGuinn said investigators are continuing to search 18 electronic devices as well as the iCloud account, which contains thousands of images. She stated that she could not definitively say but “would not be surprised” if prosecutors sought a superseding indictment.

In this photo from July 18, 2023 ,Chris Bendann, 39, of Baltimore, leaves the Baltimore County Courts Building in Towson with his legal team. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

From the start, Bendann has maintained his innocence.

In a post on Facebook and Instagram, Bendann wrote that he wanted his family members and friends to know that the allegations against him were false.

“Unfortunately, I am now one of the 3,337 people who have been wrongly accused in this great country since 1989,” Bendann said. “Like those people, I expect that, in the end, the truth will show that I am innocent.”

Later, Bendann and Flowers held a news conference on the steps of the Baltimore County Courts Building.

If convicted, Bendann faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison on each count of sexual exploitation of a minor.