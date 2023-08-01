A Baltimore County judge on Tuesday postponed the upcoming trial of a former teacher at the Gilman School who’s accused of sexually abusing a student after prosecutors reported that the FBI has yet to analyze almost 20 electronic devices that law enforcement seized in the investigation.

Chris Bendann, 39, of Towson, had been scheduled to stand trial on Aug. 16 on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor, rape and related offenses. He worked at the Gilman School, a private, independent, all-boys school in Roland Park in Baltimore, from 2007-2023.

The Gilman School earlier this year fired Bendann. Baltimore County Police filed charges against him on Feb. 3. He’s accused of sexually abusing a student starting when he was about 15.

Circuit Judge Robert E. Cahill Jr. said he found that there was good cause to postpone the trial.

Meanwhile, Cahill recently denied a request from Bendann to subpoena records from places including the Gilman School and the Calvert School, a private elementary and middle school for boys and girls in Tuscany-Canterbury in Baltimore.

But Cahill ruled that Bendann could subpoena investigative files of government officers who investigated the case.

Bendann maintains his innocence. He posted a statement on his Facebook and Instagram accounts calling the allegations false and stating that he is one of the 3,337 people who have been wrongfully accused in the United States since 1989.

“Sadly in a court of public opinion, one is guilty until proven innocent,” Bendann said. “That is wrong. I know that many rumors have circulated about this case. While my accuser has had free reign to share his narrative through his lawyer, I will have my day in court and set the record straight.”

It’s unclear when Bendann is set to appear back in court. He remains on 24/7 home detention.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.