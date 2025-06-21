An Illinois truck driver arrested in connection with a shooting that endangered a toddler along a Baltimore County freeway may be linked to three other shootings in Pennsylvania the same night, according to Maryland State Police.

The pursuit for 28-year-old Christian Ramos unfolded after a driver called 911 late Wednesday night to report that his car was shot along Interstate 83 in northern Baltimore County, police said.

At the time of the shooting there were three people in the Toyota Prius, including a 2-year-old. Police said there were no injuries reported, though officers found a bullet hole in the car’s passenger window and a bullet in its front seat.

During the investigation, police say they learned three shootings had occurred along I-83 in Pennsylvania around the same time. Police determined Ramos was driving a Tag Trans Inc. tractor-trailer at the time of the shooting.

State police reportedly reviewed dashcam footage to help identify Ramos, who was caught Thursday about 60 miles east at a truck stop in Elkton near the Delaware border. Police found a loaded .45-caliber handgun, several hundred rounds of ammunition and multiple spent shell casings in Ramos’ truck.

Tag Trans could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday, though a post on the company’s LinkedIn profile from June 9 lists an employee named Christian R. as a “Top Driver,” describing three of his routes which began or ended in either Maryland or Pennsylvania.

Court records show Ramos appeared before judge Clara E. Campbell in Baltimore County on Friday. He was ordered held without bond on 15 counts, including three charges of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of reckless endangerment from a vehicle.

He was then transferred to Cecil County, where state police say he faces a separate firearm-related charge.

Ramos will next appear in Baltimore County court on Thursday, July 24.

State Police are seeking dashcam footage or other information from anyone who traveled on I-83 in Maryland or Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. Investigators can be reached at 410-538-1887.