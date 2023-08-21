A former teacher at the Gilman School who’s accused of sexually abusing a student will be detained until trial on new federal charges, a judge ruled on Monday.
U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson made that decision at a detention hearing for Christopher Bendann, who worked at the private, independent all-boys school in Roland Park in Baltimore from 2007-2023. He was indicted last week in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on five counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography.
Bendann, 39, was already facing charges in Baltimore County Circuit Court of sexual abuse of a minor and related offenses. He had been free on home detention.
Though Bendann had been out for six months in the state case, Coulson said, it’s “not quite an apples-to-apples comparison.” That’s because, he said, Bendann now faces mandatory minimum sentences of 15 years in prison on each count of sexual exploitation of a child if convicted as well as the fact that the government alleges it has recovered videos that corroborate the initial allegations.
“I do think the case is quite differently postured,” Coulson said. “I am going to detain you pending your trial in this case,” he later added.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Colleen McGuinn asked the judge to detain Bendann until trial, describing in detail five sexually explicit videos that she reported law enforcement found in his iCloud account.
“He is in fact a danger to children,” said McGuinn, who stated that Bendann groomed children. “And he needs to be detained pretrial.”
But Kobie Flowers, Bendann’s attorney, accused the government of not playing fair and exercising overreach in using a SWAT team to arrest his client.
Even if his client is incarcerated for one day, Flowers said, his life is in danger.
Next, Coulson arraigned Bendann on the six counts. A court clerk asked him, “What is your plea?”
Said Bendann: “Not guilty.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
