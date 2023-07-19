Man arrested in death of Christopher Wright, who was beaten over dispute at son’s school

A Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged Tuesday in the death of Christopher Wright, who in May was beaten in front of his Brooklyn Park home over a dispute involving one of his sons.

Trevor Garrett Taylor, 26, was charged with one count of manslaughter, three counts of second-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of affray (fighting in public), according to court documents. He is being held without bail in Annapolis, police said Wednesday.

Taylor is accused of beating Wright, 43, on May 19 in front of Wright’s home on West Arundel Road. Wright was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center with a severe head injury; he died the following night. Police determined the assault stemmed from an earlier confrontation involving his teenage son at school.

Initial police reports indicated several people were involved in the altercation that led to Wright’s death, but Anne Arundel County Police are not actively seeking any more suspects. Wright, a stay-at-home dad, was living with his fiancée at the time of the attack. The couple had been together 13 years and shared three sons.

The criminal complaint filed by police provided this account of the events of May 19:

Investigators determined that earlier in the day, Wright’s 14-year-old son had been in a fight with another 14-year-old boy who is Taylor’s nephew. At 3:50 p.m., Taylor and his nephew drove to Wright’s home with one other man and two other boys and found Wright outside gardening. Taylor demanded that his nephew and Wright’s son resume their fight, threatening to force his way into their home if Wright refused.

Wright punched Taylor in the face as one of Wright’s sons and the other man joined the confrontation, police said.

Wright and Taylor moved their fight into the street between two parked cars. Taylor grabbed both of Wright’s legs, causing Wright’s head to hit the pavement as he fell backward, according to the criminal complaint. Taylor then punched Wright in the face four more times before stepping away, police said.

An autopsy later determined the head injury Wright sustained in the fall, and not the four punches, led to his death. Witnesses told police that Taylor alone attacked Wright and took him off his feet. Wright’s son called 911 as Taylor and his group fled.

Police filed the criminal complaint Monday. The following day, charges were filed and Taylor was arrested.