College Park mayor charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

The mayor of College Park was arrested this week on child pornography charges and has resigned from office.

Patrick Wojahn, 47, was charged by Prince George’s County Police with 56 counts of possession or distribution of child pornography with offenses dating between early January and late February, according to the agency. .

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Feb. 17 flagged a social media account in the county that “possessed and distributed suspected child pornography,” police said. Investigators linked the account to Wojahn.

Police searched Wojahn’s home on Tuesday and recovered multiple cell phones, a storage device, a tablet and a computer.

He was arrested Thursday morning, police said.

Wojahn submitted his letter of resignation, effective immediately, on Thursday, according to a statement from the City of College Park. He had served as mayor since 2015 and on the city’s council since 2007.

In Wojahn’s resignation letter he said the police’s investigation did not involve any official city business.

“I have cooperated fully, and will continue to cooperate, with law enforcement,” Wojahn wrote. “While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction.”

The city’s Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve as presiding officer until a special election is held and a new mayor is sworn in.