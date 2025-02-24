Howard County Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal domestic shooting in Columbia early Monday morning that left two people dead.

County authorities have not named the man or the charges he is facing, but said they took him into custody early Monday morning in the 6300 block of Red Haven Road in the Sewell’s Orchard neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area around 3:07 a.m. for a report of gunshots and found the man with a gun in a vehicle parked outside of a residence, according to a police news release.

Inside the home, officers said they found two unnamed adults dead with gunshot wounds. Police said the man and the victims are relatives and that he shot them before returning to his vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.