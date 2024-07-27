One person was fatally shot during an altercation Saturday at The Mall in Columbia, Howard County Police said.

Police received a call at 6:10 p.m. for gunfire in the mall’s food court. When officers arrived, they found a deceased male. They are working to identify him, according to a news release. Detectives believe the shooting was targeted. Police also determined that those involved left the property.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

An employee at the mall who requested his name and the name of his store not be mentioned out of concerns over his job said he has been working at the store about six months and has not seen a situation like this before.

“People started rushing, kind of like a stampede,” the employee said. He heard yelling and stores being locked down, with patrons and employees hiding in the backs of stores.

Police said no additional information was available.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.