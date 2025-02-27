In the wake of recent fatal shootings, the Howard County Police Department is rolling out an enhanced safety and security plan in and around The Mall in Columbia, the police chief announced Thursday afternoon.

“We must develop strategic crime reduction strategies to make Howard County the safest it could possibly be for our residents and visitors,” Police Chief Gregory Der said at a news conference.

On Saturday evening, police responded to a double shooting near the mall that left one teenager dead and another critically wounded.

Emmetson Zeah, 18, of Columbia, “confessed to shooting both victims,” police said in charging documents.

Zeah was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault and other related offenses in connection with the shootings. A Howard County judge on Monday denied bail for Zeah .

In July, another teen died in fatal shooting inside the mall . The suspect, who was 17 at the time, is still at large.

A double shooting happened near The Mall in Columbia over the weekend. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Aspects of the mall safety and security plan include: more marked patrol cars in and around the mall, additional uniformed officers on patrol, undercover details to help support the uniformed officers, and the use of drones to complement the mall’s security camera system to identify criminal activity in and around the area.

A police captain will serve as the unit commander overseeing the new mall safety plan and use the plan’s resources as they see fit. They will also work closely with school resource officers “to help identify juveniles who are known to be committing violent crimes in the area,” Der said.

Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson said Thursday that he will be personally prosecuting Zeah’s case. Gibson said that indictments for Zeah and in Monday’s double-fatal domestic shooting are forthcoming.

“Regarding the tragic events that took place at the mall last Saturday and early Monday morning, my heart goes out to the families affected,” Gibson said. “These are extremely difficult times and I want the community to know that we’re committed to addressing these cases with the utmost care and diligence.”

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said there is more work to do to help residents feel safe.

“Whenever there’s a violent incident, people’s feeling of safety is going to be shaken and we collectively will do all that we can to address that and ensure that people in Howard County are and feel safe,” Ball said. “We stand ready and committed to do the hard work.”

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, center, provides an update on the recent violent crimes in Columbia.

Bill Barnes, the superintendent of the county schools system, said officials are working together to find solutions to keep county students and residents safe.

“This has been a very difficult week for the family of the victims, our students, staff and community members all across Howard County,” Barnes said. “It is difficult to conceive of a more tragic situation than the senseless death of a child.”