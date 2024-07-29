Howard County Police continue to look for a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager over the weekend at the Mall in Columbia.

The suspect is believed to be a young male in his teens or 20s, police spokesperson Sherry Llewellyn said Monday. He was wearing all dark clothing, including a hooded sweatshirt, police said, and his face was partially covered.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the mall’s food court early Saturday evening. When officers arrived, they found a deceased teen. The victim was later identified as Angelo Little, 17, of Columbia.

Little was a student at the Homewood Center in Ellicott City, Principal Dwayne Williams said in an email Sunday to the school community. He encouraged parents and guardians to listen to their children’s thoughts and feelings, adding that families could reach out if students need additional support.

Funeral arrangements and services are not known at this time, Williams said in the email, but the school’s front office is accepting cards for Little’s family. He asked for the school community to respect the family’s privacy.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said the shooting was targeted, and they believe only one shooter was involved and just one shot fired.

In December 2020, there was a fatal shooting in the parking lot at the Mall in Columbia, according to police. In 2014, three people died in a shooting at the mall, including the shooter.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest. Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.