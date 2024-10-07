A long-running investigation by city and federal authorities has led to a grand jury indictment of two men who are accused of carrying out a string of contract shootings and killings across Baltimore over a bloody eight-month period.

Among the deaths linked to the pair are the May 2022 fatal shootings of Yahmell Montague and Angel Smith, who were engaged. Smith was seven months pregnant at the time. The baby survived.

Cornell Moore, shown here in a 2023 booking photograph, has been charged along with Keith Brian Russell. They are accused of carrying out a string of contract killings and attempted killings. (Baltimore Police)

The indictment, handed up this month, accuses Cornell Moore, 38, of Gwynn Oak, and Keith Brian Russell, 38, of Silver Spring, of being part of an “enterprise” that sought “to eliminate its competition and to financially profit from committing acts of murder and carjacking.” The indictment does not shed further light on the organization but said members used shell limited liability corporations, bank accounts in minors’ names and money applications to avoid detection of payment for crimes.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Baltimore Police, and is the first major case brought by the reconstituted Major Investigations Unit of the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors declined to discuss the case, saying a press event is planned for later this month.

Moore’s defense attorney, Robert D. Cole Jr., declined to comment. Russell’s attorney, John Cox, did not return a message.

In most of the killings and shootings, the indictment alleges that Russell and Moore stole vehicles outside of the city and used them to carry out the attacks:

Oct. 3, 2020: Moore is accused of killing David Reid, 32, in the 2400 block of East Preston Street.

Sept. 14, 2021: Members of the organization are accused of stealing a man’s identity and using it to purchase a car in California, which they drove to Maryland. Police say Russell and Moore then drove to the 1800 block of North Smallwood Street, where they shot and killed Shabro Meredith, 29. The vehicle was abandoned in Gwynn Oak, according to the indictment.

Dec. 2, 2021: Members of the organization are accused of stealing a vehicle in Crofton, which a month later Russell and Moore used to travel to the 1300 block of North Gilmor Street and kill Rashad Dendy, 31.

Feb. 8, 2022: Russell and Moore are accused of using the same car taken from Crofton to kill Tyree Davis, 26, in the 1200 block of North Fremont Avenue. The car was ditched in Leakin Park and set on fire that day, authorities said.

Feb. 25, 2022: Using a vehicle carjacked in Washington, D.C., a month earlier, Russell and Moore are accused of shooting and attempting to kill two men in the 2200 block of West North Avenue.

March 2, 2022: Russell and Moore used the same vehicle to travel to Dundalk and kill 43-year-old Tayvon Scott, driving up and shooting into his minivan as he sat outside his home, according to the indictment.

May 3, 2022: Russell and Moore attempted to kill someone in the 700 block of West Baltimore Street, using a vehicle stolen in Hyattsville in March, according to the indictment.

May 12, 2022: Russell and Moore are accused of shooting and killing Montague, 37, and Smith, 38, in a drive-by that took place in the 300 block of East 23rd Street, and an emergency surgery was performed to save their unborn child. Police say they used the same vehicle used in the killing of Scott and the double nonfatal shooting on North Avenue. That vehicle was ultimately abandoned in West Baltimore.

Russell was first charged in Scott’s killing in November 2023 in Baltimore County, a case that has been pending. And Moore was previously charged in January 2023 in the killing of Meredith, with documents saying the shooter in that incident lost a bucket-style hat as he ran away. Police say the hat had a DNA mixture consisting of at least three contributors and was a hit for Moore.

Moore was then also charged in the killing of Scott in April of this year.

Police offered a $16,000 reward at the time for tips in the killing of Montague and Smith.

Dendy, who was killed in December 2021, had recently been released from federal prison after serving more than seven years as part of a Gilmor Homes drug conspiracy case. He had resumed what had been a promising boxing career, and one month before his death fought in his first professional bout, scoring a knockout of a boxer from Missouri.

Russell was previously convicted for helping to use a drone to deliver drugs, pornography and other contraband into the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, and was found not guilty of attempted first-degree murder in 2005 in Montgomery County.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct Keith Brian Russell’s name.