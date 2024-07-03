A tenured professor is charged with defrauding the National Institutes of Health of approximately $16 million in grants, including parts of five grants which went to pay his salary over a four-year period.

Hoau-Yan Wang, a medical professor at the CUNY School of Medicine, is facing charges of major fraud against the U.S., two counts of wire fraud and one count of making false statements. Each count of wire fraud carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, with major fraud carrying a maximum of 10 years and 5 years for false statements.

Wang is accused of fabricating several aspects of his research on a drug treatment for Alzheimer’s disease when applying for federal grants, including making false or misleading statements to “enrich himself.”

The grants from NIH, based in Bethesda, between 2017 and 2021 also covered the salaries of his research assistants’ salary, the cost of his lab supplies and equipment to support his research at Cassava Science, an Austin-based company.

The funding largely went to the early developmental phases of the proposed drug, referred to by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as Phase 1 and Phase 2.

Cassava Science said in a statement that Wang is not involved in the Phase 3, the latest phase of clinical trials. But scientific journals have raised concerns over the drug treatment for years.

In 2021, some journals asked Wang to share the raw, uncropped copies of the images in Wang’s findings over concerns of data manipulation. A CUNY panel also found “evidence highly suggestive of deliberate scientific misconduct” by Wang on some of his papers that same year, including work co-authored with Lindsay Burns, a scientist at the Austin, Texas-based company.

The indictment says the company sent the journals additional images on Wang’s behalf, but the image had been fabricated as well.

Wang, according to the indictment, did not keep the original, unaltered data. In 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration “harshly criticized” his analysis of blood samples for the drug, according to Science magazine, raising “new questions” about the credibility of his and the company’s claims.

Wang was working with Cassava Sciences – which the indictment says he has been an advisor for since at least 2005 – in developing Simufilam, the company’s lead drug for treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, working on securing federal grant funding related to the development of Simufilam.

While the company said in a statement that Wang and his “former public university” are not involved with the research, it is unclear whether Wang is still employed at CUNY. The Baltimore Banner reached out to Wang and the university for comment but received no response as of Wednesday.

Each year, the institute – the world’s largest public funder of biomedical research – sets aside funding to support small business research, such as the work done by the Austin-based company.

When submitting proposals for grants, Wang had to include a research plan, site location, profiles of key personnel and budgets. Between May 2015 and April 2023 when submitting grant proposals, Wang made “false, misleading and fraudulent” statements about how the drug was design to treat the Alzheimer’s disease, about the indicators associated with the disease in patients that would have shown improvement, how the company’s test was design to detect Alzheimer’s and the nature and scope of experiment.

He also manipulated data and images of Western blots, a technique used to detect change in a biological sample.

In each image, there is a band whose thickness and darkness corresponds to the amount of protein present in the sample. He artificially added and subtracted bands and change their thickness or darkness in images and drew conclusions from it, according to the indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland. Much of the work he submitted to scientific journal articles were later cited in his grant application to the institute.

Wang did not had an attorney listed in court records as of Wednesday afternoon.