The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office on Wednesday dropped the case against a man who had been working as a site supervisor at Safe Streets, the city’s flagship anti-gun violence program.

David Caldwell, 37, of Southwest Baltimore, had been scheduled to stand trial in the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City on a charge of illegally possessing ammunition. Prosecutors instead dismissed the case.

“My client is glad to have this behind him and move on with his life,” said John Cox, Caldwell’s attorney.

Law enforcement searched a home on Oct. 26 on Kermit Court near Annor Court in Mount Winans looking for Caldwell and alleged that they found several items such as a handgun with nine rounds.

That’s the same day that FBI agents raided more than a dozen locations including the Safe Streets outpost in Belair-Edison. The full extent of the investigation, and how much it involves the program, remains unclear.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cox said the state never turned over a copy of the federal search warrant, which it would have needed to move forward. Prosecutors previously asked for a postponement and reported that they expected the document to be unsealed “at some point” in January.

“We cannot comment at this time, as commenting on an open investigation would be inappropriate,” said James Bentley, a spokesperson for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office, in an email.

LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope, which manages the Safe Streets site in Belair-Edison, reported that it will be assessing Caldwell’s employment status with the program.

The outpost remains temporarily inactive.