A Baltimore County judge on Thursday denied bail to David Linthicum, the man who’s accused of shooting two Baltimore County Police officers and setting off a dayslong manhunt that closed schools and made people stay in their homes.

Circuit Judge Dennis M. Robinson Jr. made the ruling at a bail review hearing for Linthicum, 24, of Cockeysville, who’s charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder and related offenses. He’s being held in the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Linthicum’s attorneys, Deborah Katz Levi, director of special litigation for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, and James Dills, district public defender for Baltimore County, had filed a motion for bail. They wrote that their client was being held for 23 hours per day in a cell in conditions “tantamount to torture.”

On Feb. 8, police went to Linthicum’s home on Powers Avenue near Sherwood Avenue, after his father called 911 and expressed concerns that his son was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

In the basement, Linthicum fired more than a dozen rounds toward his father John and Officer Barry Jordan, police reported, who realized outside that he’d been shot.

On Feb. 9, Linthicum shot Detective Jonathan Chih, took his 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 and led law enforcement on a chase that ended near the Fallston Mall in Harford County, police reported.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Linthicum on Feb. 10.

Levi and Dills reported that their client fired into a wall in his home “as an attempt to have himself killed through something popular culture unfortunately refers to as ‘suicide by cop.’”

They asked the judge to release him to home detention so he could receive “much needed psychiatric treatment.” The Myrtle J Scott-Franklin Network LLC, they reported, had agreed to accept their client.

Linthicum is set to appear back in court for a motions hearing on Sept. 18. His trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 2.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.