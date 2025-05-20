A man who shot two Baltimore County Police officers in 2023 and set off a dayslong manhunt that closed schools and forced people to shelter in place in their homes was sentenced on Tuesday to serve two consecutive life sentences, plus 30 years in prison.

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Garret P. Glennon Jr. sentenced David Linthicum, 26, of Cockeysville, on four counts of attempted first-degree murder and related crimes.

Linthicum’s father, John, or Whit, called 911 and requested police on Feb. 8, 2023, because his son was armed and threatening to kill himself.

Officers Barry Jordan, April Burton and David Allen went out to the home on Powers Avenue north of Sherwood Road and followed the father into the basement.

That’s when Linthicum opened fire with an AR-15, squeezing off an initial volley of 12 rounds. He then shot four more times as officers ran up the stairs.

Outside the home, Jordan realized that he’d been hit.

Police used armored vehicles, helicopters as drones as part of the search. The FBI, Maryland State Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped out with the manhunt.

On Feb. 9, 2023, Linthicum shot Detective Jonathan Chih multiple times after he drove out to Warren Road in an unmarked 2013 Ram 1500 to check on a report of a hitchhiker.

Linthicum stole the truck, drove over a bridge that spans the Loch Raven Reservoir and eventually wound up in Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 10, 2023, took him into custody.

Since his arrest, Linthicum has been held in the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

This story will be updated.