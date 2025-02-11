A man who tried to steal a private jet that belonged to Sinclair Inc. executive chairman and Baltimore Sun owner David Smith on Tuesday was found not criminally responsible.

Joseph Goldman, 43, of Fallstaff, pleaded guilty to attempted theft and will be committed to the Maryland Department of Health to receive inpatient treatment and care. He was experiencing a manic episode at the time due to bipolar disorder, a doctor determined.

“Mr. Goldman,” Baltimore County Circuit Judge Thomas R. Tompsett Jr. said, “good luck to you sir. OK?”

Outside the courtroom, Isaac Klein, Goldman’s attorney, described what happened as unfortunate.

“Clearly, he was troubled and in mental health distress,” Klein said. “I trust he’ll get the help that he needs to rejoin his family.”

The incident took place on Aug. 30, 2024, when the Gulfstream IV was parked on the tarmac at Martin State Airport in Middle River, ahead of a scheduled flight to Portland, Maine, Assistant State’s Attorney Jesse Lachman said.

That’s when the pilot noticed that the doors were closed, Lachman said, and the auxiliary power was running. A man was sitting in the cockpit and wearing his headset.

The pilot demanded the man open the doors and let him onto the plane.

Goldman had two bags with him and was the only person on the jet, Lachman said. His water bottle was even in the cupholder.

But Goldman insisted that he was a contract pilot. He knew the destination and approximate departure time.

Meanwhile, fuel was spilling out of the jet onto the tarmac. The plane is valued at $4 million, prosecutors reported.

Later, Goldman walked away and checked the doors to other hangars. When Baltimore County Police and Maryland State Police arrived, he insisted what happened was “all a big misunderstanding” and that he simply boarded the wrong plane, Lachman said.

Employees in the pilot’s lounge reported that Goldman was acting odd and erratic.

Lachman said prosecutors were not contesting the finding of not criminally responsible.

Because of his mental illness, Goldman lacked the substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his actions or conform his conduct to the law.

Smith could not immediately be reached for comment.

David Smith, owner of The Baltimore Sun, in December 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

Goldman appeared in an orange jumpsuit and answered questions from the judge, occasionally asking for breaks to consult with his attorney. He said he is receiving care from a psychologist or psychiatrist and taking medication.

“It keeps me more level,” Goldman said.

If Goldman was in the right state of mind, he would not have committed the crime, his attorney said, adding that at no time did his client ever intend to put anyone at risk.