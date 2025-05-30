A physical education teacher at Deep Creek Middle School in Essex is accused of committing sex offenses against two students and making vulgar comments about their bodies.

Roger Myers, 61, of Towson, is charged with third- and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He appeared on Friday before a district court commissioner, who ordered him to be held in the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail, according to court records.

Myers has a bail review hearing scheduled for Monday in the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore County. It’s unclear if he’s retained an attorney.

In a letter sent to staff members, parents and caregivers, Deep Creek Middle School Principal Laura Kelly wrote that Myers has been on administrative leave since February when the school system learned about the investigation.

Kelly called the charges “deeply troubling,” adding that Baltimore County Public Schools “holds its employees to a high standard of character and this alleged behavior is abhorrent and completely unacceptable.”

The school system, she said, has employed Myers since 1996. He’s been at Deep Creek Middle School since 2024.

A forensic interviewer spoke to one girl who stated that Myers would compliment her body and made her cry on one occasion, Baltimore County Police allege.

Myers, she reported, once grabbed her waist and hugged her. He then ordered her to turn sideways, police assert, which is when she noticed that his hand was squeezing her chest.

The girl, police allege, disclosed that Myers tried to do that again on a different occasion.

Another girl reported that Myers catcalled her at least one time per day and made sexual comments about her body. He would also rub her shoulders, police claim, and cause her to experience panic attacks.

Police allege social workers interviewed multiple other students who reported that Myers stared at female students and called them names including “good girl,” “baby,” and “honey.” Some stated that he also used the n-word.

In 2023, the school system investigated but could not substantiate an allegation that Myers became sexually aroused at Holabird Middle School in Dundalk while teaching gym class, police assert.

The Baltimore County Department of Social Services, police reported, declined to investigate.

Detectives spoke with the principal of Holabird Middle School, Yalonda Booker, who stated that Myers only taught that school year for four to five months.

During that period, Booker told investigators, about 12 students made complaints.