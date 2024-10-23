A Harford County councilman was charged Tuesday with stealing funds from the electrical workers union that he led for more than a half-century, according to court records.

Councilman Dion F. Guthrie, 86, a Democrat who is in his second stint representing the Joppa area on the council, was charged in Baltimore County by prosecutors with one count of theft between $1,500 and $25,000.

State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger confirmed that the charges were related to funds taken from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He declined further comment, saying additional details would be available tomorrow.

Harford County Councilman Dion Guthrie. (Courtesy of Harford County)

Reached by phone, Guthrie said he was the victim of politics. He served as business manager and president of IBEW’s Local 1501 for nearly 52 years until his retirement in December 2021. He said the union owes him more than $39,200.

“They haven’t paid me, or are not even trying to pay me,” Guthrie said. “They want to try to come up with these things that happened five, six, seven years [ago], and though I have evidence against a lot of that, it doesn’t seem to make any difference.

“I stood 18 elections, never had a problem. Now all of a sudden, after I retire, they dream this stuff up?” he added.

Officials with the IBEW could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Guthrie, whose official bio includes the motto “Champion of the People; For the People,” said he had no intention of stepping down from the council. The Joppatowne resident was first elected in 2006, and served until 2014, when he was defeated by Republican Mike Perrone Jr.

Guthrie won the seat back in 2022.

The councilman said the union has been suffering in recent years due to the pandemic and a significant loss of members.

No court date has been scheduled in the case.