A man stole a poodle from a fenced yard in southwest Baltimore over the weekend, and police believe he sold the dog at a nearby shopping center.

Video that police released Tuesday shows two dogs excitedly jumping at their chain link fence as a man cases a home in the 2600 block of South Paca Street just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

He walked past, but moments later, he came back toward the side of the fence and grabbed both dogs.

The man started to run, but one dog got away. He then took off with the other, a 1-year-old poodle named Sandy.

One-year-old poodle taken from a fenced yard in the 2600-block of South Paca. Baltimore police think the suspect sold it at a shopping center. The family is heartbroken. Call police with tips. @wjz Video of the crime ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oLBQXkIEKS — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 29, 2023

The owners said they are distraught and desperate to get their pet back home. They told WJZ investigative reporter Mike Hellgren that the stolen female poodle was microchipped.

“That’s like my children. She’s my family. My baby,” said Teodoro, the dog’s owner. “I need help.”

He said the dog that escaped is Sandy’s brother and had to be taken to the veterinarian. “He doesn’t eat or drink. He finds it hard to sleep. He needs his little sister,” the owner said.

WJZ showed the video to a neighbor, who was shocked someone would do something so bold.

“Who would actually steal a dog from the front yard? I still can’t believe it,” said the neighbor, who declined to be identified. “I didn’t even know that. I thought they were in the house for a couple of days. I didn’t know someone actually stole one.”

His own dog, Duke, often played with the stolen puppy, he said.

“My dog is like my best friend. I’d be pretty sad if someone took Duke,” he said. “It’s crazy. I’ve never heard of anything like that happening around here before, so that’s a first.”

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Tuesday afternoon, the poodle that escaped played in the front yard under the watchful eye of his owner.

Police hope someone can help return Sandy and bring the family some comfort.

“I need that dog back,” Teodoro said.

Police said anyone with information can call Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499 or 911.