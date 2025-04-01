Dundalk residents were told to shelter in place and a handful of schools were put on lockdown Tuesday morning as Baltimore County Police responded to a barricade situation.

Baltimore County police officers responded to an armed barricaded subject around 9 a.m. in the area of German Hill Road and Gray Manor Terrace, authorities said. Residents were asked to stay away from windows and exterior doors.

Police said Battle Grove Elementary School, Charlesmont Elementary School and John Stricker Middle School were on lockdown.

Baltimore County Public Schools didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dundalk residents were told to shelter in place. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

This is a developing story.