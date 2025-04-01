Dundalk residents were told to shelter in place and a handful of schools were put on lockdown Tuesday morning as Baltimore County Police responded to a barricade situation.

Baltimore County police officers responded to an armed barricaded subject around 9 a.m. in the area of German Hill Road and Gray Manor Terrace, authorities said. Residents were asked to stay away from windows and exterior doors.

View post on X

Police said Battle Grove Elementary School, Charlesmont Elementary School and John Stricker Middle School were on lockdown.

Baltimore County Public Schools didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Dundalk residents were told to shelter in place. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

This is a developing story.