Baltimore County Police reported an officer was involved in a shooting Sunday night in the 8200 block of N. Boundary Road in Dundalk. One person was taken to the hospital.
The shooting is being handled by the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General, according to officials.
A large police presence is expected as the investigation continues, although officials said there was no threat to the community.
There were no more details immediately available.
