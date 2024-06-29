A man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of David Boykin, a local rapper best known around Baltimore as President Davo.

Earl Lee, 28, of Mid-Govans, was found guilty on Friday in Baltimore Circuit Court of first-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence and illegal possession of a regulated firearm, Emily Witty, a spokesperson for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office, said in a text message. The jury deliberated for 45 minutes, according to Witty.

“We’re disappointed in the verdict,” said Paul Kramer, Lee’s attorney, in an interview. “We plan to appeal.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Greer prosecuted the case.

Boykin, 28, was fatally shot on Cliftwood Avenue, between North Washington and North Chester streets, just south of Clifton Park in East Baltimore, on Oct. 6, 2023. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

He was among several hip-hop artists in Baltimore who gained followings in recent years for their distinctly regional sounds.

His most popular track, “I Don’t Wanna Be A Playa,” a remix of Big Pun’s “Still Not A Player,” could be heard around the city for years.

In a previous interview, Drea England, Boykin’s manager, remembered him as an undeniable talent who was committed to community engagement. She said he had the rare ability to both sing and rap.

“He had that diversity that separated him in Baltimore as an artist,” England said.

Baltimore Police reported that investigators used surveillance video and license plate reader information to connect Lee to the homicide and that he confessed to the killing.

At the trial Lee denied committing the crime, and his attorney argued that detectives browbeat him into a confession during an interrogation that lasted several hours.

Circuit Judge Kendra Y. Ausby presided over the trial and scheduled sentencing for Oct. 1. Lee is being held in the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center, according to jail records.