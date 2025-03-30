Maryland State Police investigators are looking into the death of an inmate in Somerset County.

Shane Lanham, 28, was pronounced dead on Saturday at the Eastern Correctional Institute in Westover, where he was serving time. Investigators have a suspect in the case — another inmate, who has not been charged yet. He is not being identified pending further investigation.

Lanham was in a cell with another inmate prior to being found lying on the ground. Corrections officers found him unresponsive, and emergency medical service personnel declared him dead. Officials are not providing any more information.

The state police will share the results of their investigation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office to see if charges are warranted, according to a news release.