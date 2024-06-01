The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

An inmate’s death at the Eastern Correctional Institute in Westover is being investigated as a homicide and another inmate is the target of the probe, Maryland State Police said Saturday.

An autopsy concluded that someone killed 49-year-old Eugene B. Stanford, who was serving time for a burglary in Talbot County, prompting the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to call in outside investigators, state police said in a statement.

Another inmate has been identified as being involved in the slaying, but his name isn’t being released until charges are filed, state police said.

State police did not release a cause of death, or any details about the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

The investigation will be presented to the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, state police said.

Eastern Correctional Institute is located in Somerset County, about two-and-a-half hours southeast of Baltimore.