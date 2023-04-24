Teen killed in Overlea shooting, police say

April 24, 2023

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night in Overlea, Baltimore County police said.

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to Belair Road at Rossville Boulevard for a reported shooting where they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound,

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, police identified the teen as Elias Cieslak.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Information may also be provided through iWATCH.

