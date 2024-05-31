Howard County police say three women are dead and two men seriously injured in an apparent murder-suicide in Elkridge Thursday evening.
Police were called to a home the 6900 block of Norwood Ferry around 10 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots, police said in a news release. Inside the home, they found the bodies of three women, two men with critical injuries as well as a minor, who was unharmed. All six individuals are believed to be members of the same family, police said in the release.
The men, one of whom police believe is a suspect in the fatal shooting, were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
This story will be updated.