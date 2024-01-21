A woman in Ellicott City was struck and killed by a vehicle that drove off on Saturday evening.

The woman was fatally struck by what investigators believe to be a 2013-2018 silver Nissan Altima that was traveling eastbound on Baltimore National Pike around 4:55 p.m., Howard County Police said.

The incident occurred in the area where Baltimore National Pike intersects with Ridge Road, according to authorities.

The woman was in the pedestrian crosswalk when she was struck by the Nissan Altima. That vehicle continued driving east on Baltimore National Pike, police said.

She was taken to the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center, where medical personnel pronounced her dead, according to authorities.

Howard County Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the striking vehicle or who may have witnessed the collision should contact PFC Colson at 410-313-4750.