A man was ordered on Tuesday to serve two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for two deadly shootings that happened hours apart in 2021 — including the killing of an on-duty Baltimore Police officer.

Elliot Knox, 34, of Mount Holly, appeared for sentencing before Baltimore Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer on two counts of first-degree murder and related crimes.

On Dec. 16, 2021, Knox fatally shot Officer Keona Holley, a two-year veteran, at about 1:30 a.m. as she sat in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue near Hazel Street in Curtis Bay, prosecutors allege. She died one week later at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Holley, 39, was a mother of four who joined the Baltimore Police Department to make a difference.

Later, Knox and Travon Shaw, prosecutors assert, shot and killed Justin Johnson, whom family members described as a 37-year-old father of five, at about 3 a.m. while he sat in his 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Lucia Avenue near Airy Hill Avenue in Yale Heights.

Assistant State’s Attorney Kurt Bjorklund sought two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole — plus 35 years in prison.

Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, left, and Justin Johnson, right, are seen in these submitted photos. (courtesy of WJZ)

Shaw, 35, of Catonsville, is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole — plus 20 years — on two counts of first-degree murder in the killings.

Days ahead of his sentencing, Knox sent the judge a long jailhouse manifesto that he had written in the months prior. He claimed that he was set up to be the fall guy for Holley’s murder. With chapter titles and a glossary of gang jargon, he described a sweeping conspiracy that stretched from the leadership of the Black Guerrilla Family street gang to the mayor’s office. His claims could not be corroborated.

His described himself as a “law-abiding citizen” and accused his attorneys of withholding evidence from him and preventing him from testifying.

His first attorney, Chris Flohr, withdrew from the case last summer.

“I am concerned about your ability to act in your own best interest given that you told me via a phone call that you were voluntarily stopping all your psychiatric medications as well as acupuncture,” Flohr wrote him. “I expressed my concerns about your decision during the phone call.”

