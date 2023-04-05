Celebrate the O's with FREE unlimited access to our entire site and app April 5-7. Go deep on Maryland sports with The Banner for just $1

15 year-old arrested in shooting that killed Baltimore boxer Ernest Hall, wounded others

Published on: April 05, 2023 11:15 AM EDT|Updated on: April 05, 2023 11:18 AM EDT

Friends and family of boxer Ernie "Lightening Bug" Hall attend a candlelight vigil at his gym, Lightning Quick Fit in Mount Vernon. (J.M. Giordano/for the Baltimore Banner)
A 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged in the shooting that killed Baltimore boxer Ernest Hall and wounded five others in West Baltimore late last month, Baltimore police confirmed on Wednesday.

Hall, a 32-year-old father of three known by some as “E-Bug,” had been working in local restaurants while preparing for a junior featherweight bout scheduled for April 1. He was killed a week before the fight was to take place, on March 23. The shooting took place shortly after midnight in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers arriving at the scene found several others wounded, including a 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, and 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man.

Police said they transported the 15 year-old to the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Facility where he is being held on a first-degree murder charge as well as five counts of first-degree attempted murder and various handgun violations. He is being charged as an adult.

A vigil honoring Hall’s life drew a crowd of more than 100 people to the Lightning Quick Fit Boxing Club on Morton Street in Mount Vernon a few days after his death. City Council President Nick Mosby was among those in attendance.

“When you look at Ernie, his life and what he lived for, which was encouraging and building up people’s sense of self-worth and self-esteem through physical fitness, opening up this gym to people whether they could afford a membership fee or not, that’s just who he was,” Mosby said at the vigil. “This is such a tremendous and tragic loss.”

Baltimore Banner reporters Justin Fenton and Alejandro Danois contributed to this report.

bconarck@thebaltimorebanner.com

