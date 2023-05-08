A Baltimore Police sergeant who engaged in what prosecutors called “a pattern and practice of harassment and intimidation” faces up to three years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to misconduct in office.

Sgt. Ethan Newberg, a more than 27-year veteran, accepted a plea agreement before Baltimore Circuit Judge Robert K. Taylor Jr. on what was supposed to be his first day of trial. The prosecution agreed to limit the maximum sentence to three years in prison and allow the defense to argue for a lesser punishment down to probation before judgment at sentencing on Aug. 14.

Between July 1, 2018, and May 30, 2019, Newberg arrested or attempted to arrest nine people who had not violated any laws. Sometimes, he did so just for them being present at a place.

Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Trostle, chief of the Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit, went through each incident and played body camera video in court.

“There will be a lot to say at the time of sentencing,” said Joe Murtha, Newberg’s attorney, outside the courtroom in the Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Courthouse. “After 28 years of service to the citizens of Baltimore, it’s an unfortunate ending to a dedicated career in law enforcement.”

Newberg made more than $114,000 in fiscal year 2022, according to the city’s salary database.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.