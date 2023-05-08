Family, community march, hold vigil to honor slain T-Mobile worker
Baltimore Banner and WJZ staff
Published on: May 07, 2023 8:24 PM EDT
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Surrounded by family and loved ones at a march and vigil on Sunday afternoon for her son, Fabián Alberto Sánchez González, Alma González held a sign written in Spanish that translated to “they took my son from me.”
The 23-year-old was shot on April 30 during an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store in Canton where he worked, and died one day later at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Community members marched to honor Sánchez González and to call for peace and justice in Baltimore. Mayor Brandon Scott and other city leaders also took part in the march, which started at the Church of the Sacred Heart on S. Conkling Street and ended at the T-Mobile Store on Boston Street.
Police have arrested two people — an 18-year-old and his 14-year-old brother — and charged them with first-degree murder.
Sánchez González’s family said they want the community to understand how gun violence is impacting the community.
“No family should wish their child a good day at work and then in the same day receive a call stating they were shot 30 minutes before their shift ended,” his brother, Carlos Sánchez González, said.