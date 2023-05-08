Family, community march, hold vigil to honor slain T-Mobile worker

Baltimore Banner and WJZ staff

Published on: May 07, 2023 8:24 PM EDT

Alma González sits surrounded by family and loved ones at a vigil for her son, Fabián Alberto Sánchez González, on Sunday, May 7. She holds a sign that translates to “they took my son from me” in English. The 23-year-old was shot during an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store in Canton where he worked, and died one day later at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Surrounded by family and loved ones at a march and vigil on Sunday afternoon for her son, Fabián Alberto Sánchez González, Alma González held a sign written in Spanish that translated to “they took my son from me.”

The 23-year-old was shot on April 30 during an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store in Canton where he worked, and died one day later at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Community members marched to honor Sánchez González and to call for peace and justice in Baltimore. Mayor Brandon Scott and other city leaders also took part in the march, which started at the Church of the Sacred Heart on S. Conkling Street and ended at the T-Mobile Store on Boston Street.

Police have arrested two people — an 18-year-old and his 14-year-old brother — and charged them with first-degree murder.

Sánchez González’s family said they want the community to understand how gun violence is impacting the community.

“No family should wish their child a good day at work and then in the same day receive a call stating they were shot 30 minutes before their shift ended,” his brother, Carlos Sánchez González, said.

Baltimore Councilman Zeke Cohen, center left, and Mayor Brandon Scott, center right, walk with the family and loved ones of Fabián Alberto Sánchez González during a vigil for him on Sunday, May 7. The 23-year-old was shot during an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store in Canton where he worked, and died one day later at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

From left: Alma González, Jesús Sánchez, Julio Contreras and Carlos Sánchez embrace each other during a vigil for Fabián Alberto Sánchez González, their family member, on Sunday, May 7. The 23-year-old was shot during an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store in Canton where he worked, and died one day later at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A woman holds a sign reading “Stop the violence” at a vigil for Fabián Alberto Sánchez González on Sunday, May 7. The 23-year-old was shot during an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store in Canton where he worked, and died one day later at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A memorial for Fabián Alberto Sánchez González sits outside of the store he worked at, and was shot in, seen on Sunday, May 7. The 23-year-old was shot during an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store in Canton where he worked, and died one day later at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)