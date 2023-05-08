Family, community march, hold vigil to honor slain T-Mobile worker

Alma González sits surrounded by family and loved ones at a vigil for her son, Fabián Alberto Sánchez González, on Sunday, May 7. She holds a sign that translates to “they took my son from me” in English. The 23-year-old was shot during an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store in Canton where he worked, and died one day later at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)