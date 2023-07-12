Family, friends hold vigil for Kylis Fagbemi, who died in South Baltimore mass shooting

Dozens gathered Tuesday night for a vigil to mourn the loss of Kylis Fagbemi, a 20-year-old man who was one of two young people killed during a mass shooting at a block party in South Baltimore this month.
Fagbemi and 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez, an honors student who recently graduated from Glen Burnie High School, were fatally shot on the night of July 2 after a daylong celebration in the city’s Brooklyn community. Twenty-eight others, mostly young people, were wounded when gunfire erupted at the Brooklyn Day event at Brooklyn Homes.
Family members, friends and neighbors arrived at the corner of Wilson Street and Druid Hill Avenue wearing black, red and white with matching balloon bouquets to honor Fagbemi along the block where he grew up.
Attendees embraced and wiped away tears from one another’s faces. Then Tiba Aldridge, a minister and community leader, hushed the crowd by posing the question: “How many more?”
“In my hand is a body bag. How many more?” Aldridge repeated. “We have a mother thats morning. We have a father that’s in mourning. We have siblings, aunts, uncles and everybody that’s in mourning for a senseless situation that did not have to happen.”— Tiba Aldridge, a minister and community leader
“In my hand is a body bag. How many more?” Aldridge repeated. “We have a mother that’s mourning. We have a father that’s in mourning. We have siblings, aunts, uncles and everybody that’s in mourning for a senseless situation that did not have to happen.”
A 17-year-old accused of flashing a gun before the mass shooting has been arrested and charged with weapons offenses as part of the police investigation. A judge has ordered him held without bond while he awaits trial. Authorities said shell casings from “more than a dozen” guns were found at the scene.
“I’m not going to have the opportunity to watch my son get married, buy his first car, buy his first house. I’m not going to have the opportunity to do any of it and that’s all I’ve always wanted I wanted for both of my kids ... I shouldn’t have to bury my child.”— Tamika L, mother of Kylis Fagbemi
Fagbemi’s mother, Tamika L., said she never thought that she would have to put an image of her son’s face on an RIP shirt.
“I’m not going to have the opportunity to watch my son get married, buy his first car, buy his first house. I’m not going to have the opportunity to do any of it and that’s all [that] I wanted for both of my kids ... I shouldn’t have to bury my child,” Tamika said.
“My son was a good kid. No matter what, he was always a good kid in my eyes,” she added.
Speakers at the vigil included Khrystyna Kelly, a family friend and president of the Women of Mayhem social club. Kelly said Baltimore’s Black community cannot allow the killing of young people to continue, adding that parents and older adults have to “stand up” to help stop the gun violence.
“Enough is enough. Y’all, I’m tired. I’m tired of going to funerals. I’m tired of seeing mothers crying because their heart is broken. I’m tired of seeing mothers lose a piece of theirselves that they can’t get back ... As a community we have to come together and stop our kids from this [killing],” Kelly said.
“Enough is enough. Y’all. I’m tired. I’m tired of going to funerals. I’m tired of seeing mothers crying because their heart is broken. I’m tired of seeing mothers lose a piece of theirselves that they can’t get back ... As a community we have to come together and stop our kids from this [killing].”— Khrystyna Kelly, a family friend and president of the “Women of Mayhem” social club
Young people in Baltimore continue to be shot in record numbers in 2023, despite nonfatal shootings and homicides being down. Last year was a record year for children being shot in Baltimore, according to previous reporting by The Banner in September.
“Y’all really need to take heed and listen. If it keeps on like this, we’re not gonna have a future at all for none of our kids,” Tamika added.