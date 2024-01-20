One person died and one was injured in a house fire Saturday morning in northeast Baltimore.

Baltimore Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright said two people were inside the home, but one escaped.

“One of the victims self-extricated in a survival effort by jumping out of the second-floor window and did suffered injuries and remains at the hospital at this time,” Cartwright told The Baltimore Banner.

City Councilman Mark Conway posted on X that the blaze resulted in two deaths, but he did not identify those who were killed.

“Thoughts are with their families, loved ones, and neighbors at this difficult time. Thank you @BaltimoreFire for your quick response,” Conway said. It is unclear where Conway obtained information that two people were killed.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire on the 4700 block of Old York Road around 7a.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story brick residence.

As firefighters attempted to suppress the fire, one victim escaped the home.

Conway posted on social media about the deaths around 11:30 a.m.

Fire officials said an adjacent dwelling was also damaged, but no injuries have been reported from that residence.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

This story was updated with comment from the Baltimore Fire Department, confirming that one person died in the fire.