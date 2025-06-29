A 33-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 north of Baltimore early Sunday morning, according to Maryland State Police.

The man, whose name is being withheld by police while they attempt to contact his family, was killed just south of the Riverside Parkway exit in Harford County.

State Police said that troopers from its JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to the location around 2:08 a.m. A preliminary investigation determined the pedestrian was walking in the left travel lane when he was struck by a vehicle, described as a 2021-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver of that vehicle “failed to remain on the scene,” police said.

State Police are leading the investigation and encourage anyone with information about the fatal pedestrian crash to contact the barrack at 410-537-1150 or Senior Trooper Bunger at gregory.bunger@maryland.gov