Three Baltimore Police Department officers will not face charges for fatally shooting a man in October 2024, the Maryland Attorney General announced Monday.

Police Sgt. Thomas Gross and officers Tyler-Joell Douglass and James Klein won’t face any charges in the fatal shooting of 54-year-old Robert Phillip Nedd Jr. The officers shot at Nedd a collective 19 times after seeing him raise a handgun, a report from the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division said.

The IID, which concluded its investigation Feb. 25, determined the officers used appropriate force, according to its report . The IID investigates all police-involved incidents that result in a death.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, there is no evidence that the subject officers intended to use force that exceeded that which was necessary and proportional to prevent Mr. Nedd from being a danger to themselves or others,” the report read.

While patrolling in Upton just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 9, Gross noticed a car going the wrong way down Pennsylvania Avenue that ended up crashing into a parked car. Gross got out of his marked cruiser, which was at the intersection of McMechen Street and Pennsylvania Avenue to check on the driver, the report said.

Nedd, who was driving the Kia sedan that crashed into the parked car, exited the vehicle, the report said. Gross asked Nedd to sit on the curb, then he called in the accident, the report said. Nedd ran away from the officer, prompting Gross to chase him and call for backup.

According to the report, Gross repeatedly told Nedd to stop and to put his hands up.

Klein and Douglass arrived on the scene in a vehicle together. According to the report, Nedd was in a wooded area near the intersection of Pitcher Street and Argyle Avenue and Gross said he had “something in his hands.” All three officers approached Nedd with their guns drawn, the report says, and ordered him to show his hands.

According to the report, Nedd raised his left hand while keeping his right hand hear his right thigh. The report said Nedd had a handgun in his right hand. Nedd began raising his right hand with the handgun still in it toward Klein.

The officers fired a collective 19 rounds at Nedd. He was pronounced dead at the scene after police attempted medical aid, the report said.

Per the report, Nedd’s death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and he suffered gunshot wounds to his head, torso and limbs. Nedd was third person killed by Baltimore police in 2024.

The three officers were placed on administrative leave. The Baltimore Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.